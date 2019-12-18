During Monday’s Solvang City Council meeting, Solvang Public Information Officer Kady Fleckenstein offered a summary of the public city branding and marketing workshops held Dec. 4.
An ad hoc committee of City Council members Karen Waite and Chris Djernaes are expected to take the findings under advisement as they develop key performance indicators, metrics for measuring tourism marketing initiatives, and city marketing and branding requests for proposals.
Among the findings from the city’s public outreach effort:
- 394 residents, 229 visitors and 46 of roughly 200 local tourism-related businesses responded to the recent city survey.
- Among residents responding: the majority were older than 60; 70 percent have lived in Solvang eight years or more; 64 percent were female; the majority reported annual incomes over $100,000; most live within one mile of a tourism attraction and encounter tourists daily; 70 percent don’t work in the tourism industry nor have relatives working in tourism.
- Among responding businesses, 67 percent have been in business in Solvang eight years or more. They reported that a majority of their customers live in Southern California or on the Central Coast, and most track customer demographics through verbal interactions between staff and customers.
- Most responding visitors were between 30 and 49 years old; 70 percent were female; 93 percent live in California; 21 percent have an annual income of $50,000 to $74,000; most travel a few times per year with preference for Saturday visits, followed closely by Friday and Sunday visits.
- 48 percent of visitors said they would like to see more activities available in Solvang, and 40 percent wanted businesses to stay open later.
- 43 percent of businesses saw improved sales over last year with 39 percent reporting sales were worse in the same time period
- 47 percent of businesses completed some upgrades while 43 percent reported completing significant upgrades to their businesses.
- Top challenges for Solvang businesses as a result of tourism: parking, signage, lack of city communications, and traffic.
- Where city revenue should be spent: fixing and maintaining restrooms and fountains, roads and sidewalks, looking at attractions that benefit residents as well as visitors, improving infrastructure and public engagement.
- Surveyed residents sought more attractions, events that benefited tourists and residents alike, maintaining infrastructure, improving city communication
- 69 percent of responding businesses would like to see the SCVB revived.
- 34 percent said they’re like to stay open weekends and events if other biz stay open too.
Just over three dozen people took part in the city’s branding workshop, Fleckenstein reported. They addressed a lack of uniformity in branding, including variations in signage throughout the city, and a perceived need for a refresh of the city’s mermaid logo while preserving the Danish influence.
Participants in workshops and surveys including businesses, residents and visitors offered key descriptors of Solvang, icons and themes. Tops on the list: Old World, windmills, Danish modern and wine. Their top types of events: Danish, family friendly and Christmas, with Danish Day and Julefest clear frontrunners. Taste of Solvang and Fall Fest were also tops on the list.
Fleckenstein said data collected will be provided in the city’s RFPs “for anyone putting in a bid so they understand more of what residents are looking for” as well as resident and business buy-in “because if they don’t love that new look, it’s probably not going to be used as much.”