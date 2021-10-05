INCIDENT — At 2:53 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 1300 block of West Fir Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 4:51 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 500 block of Newport Drive.
INCIDENT — At 5:09 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of West Walnut Avenue and North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:09 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 1300 block of North L Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:29 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a battery with serious bodily injury in the 1000 block of East Ocean Avenue.