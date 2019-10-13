Listen to your heart and do your best to take care of emotional matters that could greatly affect the way your year unfolds. Don't hide your feelings or desires. Honesty will be your ticket to success. Don't underestimate someone close to you.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- A partnership will be tested. Look for opportunities that make sense to you instead of following someone else's lead. Happiness is doing what's right and best for you.
SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Don't dawdle. What you discover on your journey today will change the way you do things. If you look for innovative or unusual alternatives, you will achieve your dream.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Fix up your surroundings. Do the work yourself to save money. Don't let anyone sweet-talk you into something that could leave you in a vulnerable position.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Sensitive issues are best left alone for the time being. Concentrate on making personal adjustments that will help you explore your creative objectives. Romance is encouraged.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Look over your personal papers and money matters. Cut corners where possible and set a budget that will encourage you to save. Delays can be expected while traveling.
PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- A change in family dynamics will take place if you attend a gathering. Use your wisdom and experience to help you level the playing field and even up the score.
ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Don't let anxiety take command. Anger will not resolve issues. Do what's best for you, while also keeping in mind the needs of others. You don't have to agree to get along. Freedom of thought is favored.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- A gathering will encourage exciting, informative conversations. If you listen and learn, you will find some solutions to certain personal problems.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Do what will benefit you the most. If you keep working for someone else's benefit, you will never reach your goal. Tackling a physical challenge will ease stress.
CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Try something new. Socialize and get involved in ventures that inspire you to be more creative. Sign up for a cause and strive to make a difference. Romance is encouraged.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- A change should be made only for a good reason. Don't follow what someone else is doing if it doesn't sit well with you. Focus on personal gain, enlightenment and positive people.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Take on only what's necessary. Learn from experience and do what will bring the highest return. A family gathering will encourage stability and closer ties. Romance is in the stars.