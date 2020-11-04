You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Sunday, Oct. 25

Sunday, Oct. 25

INCIDENT — At 5:45 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 2000 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 4:53 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 1500 block of West Main Street.

INCIDENT — At 8:22 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 400 block of East McElhaney Avenue.

ARREST — At 3:11 a.m., James Stewart, 51, was arrested in the 500 block of Campodanico Avenue in Guadalupe and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of harm or death to an elderly or dependent adult, and a probation violation.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria
Crime and Courts

Lights and Sirens in Santa Maria

The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.

Obituaries

Charles "Chuck" Miller, Jr.

Charles “Chuck” Miller, Jr., 52, resident of Santa Maria, CA passed away October 26, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of Dudley-Hoff…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News