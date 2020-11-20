You have permission to edit this article.
Sunday, Nov. 15

INCIDENT — At 1:02 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of West Park Avenue and South Pine Street.

INCIDENT — At 1:26 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of stalking in the 1500 block of South Broadway.

INCIDENT — At 10:53 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of West McElhaney Avenue and West Gunner Street.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

