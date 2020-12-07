Sunday, Nov. 15

INCIDENT — At 12 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run with no injuries near the intersection of East Chestnut Avenue and North G Street.
INCIDENT — At 4:01 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 400 block of East Laurel Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 4:38 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run with no injuries near the intersection of East Oak Avenue and North A Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:14 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapons violation in the 600 block alley of North Third and Fourth streets.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!