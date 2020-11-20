Sunday, Nov. 1

INCIDENT— At 12:40 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a robbery in the 400 block alley of North H and I streets.
INCIDENT — At 11:48 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a gun in the 1000 block of North Seventh Street, which resulted in a person being contacted and counseled by officers.
INCIDENT — At 7:34 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an attempted robbery in the 600 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:06 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle pursuit in the area West Maple Avenue and North K Street, which resulted in an arrest.
