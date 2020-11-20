Sunday, Nov. 1

INCIDENT — At 4:12 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the area of North McClelland Street and East Sunset Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 7:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the area of South Lincoln Street and West Roschelle Lane.
INCIDENT — At 4:13 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 2400 block of North Cesar East Chavez Drive.
INCIDENT — At 5:30 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1800 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 9:41 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 400 block of North Benwiley Avenue.
Santa Maria Police received two reports of fireworks.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
