INCIDENT — At 3:28 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury in the 700 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:36 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 400 block of North G Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:48 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 400 block of North G Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:49 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 500 block of North A Street.
ARREST — At 7:49 p.m., Maurilio Cruz, 36, was arrested on a warrant in the 100 block of Palm Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence, burglary, assault with force, stalking and willful cruelty to a child.
Lompoc Police received one report of fireworks.