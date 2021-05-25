INCIDENT — At 12:26 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1900 block of South Rosita Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 5:35 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 300 block of West Cypress Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:38 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of East Enos Drive and South Miller Street.
INCIDENT — At 7:31 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1600 block of North Stratford Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11:04 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 500 block of East Boone Street.
ARREST — At 4:56 a.m., Erick Martinez, 29, was arrested in the 1000 block of West Orange Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of resisting an officer with additional force and battery.
Santa Maria Police received four reports of fireworks.