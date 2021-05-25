INCIDENT — At 1:12 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stabbing in the 500 block of West Morrison Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 1:14 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling in the 200 block of East Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 2:04 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 400 block of West Orange Street.
INCIDENT — At 2:06 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a homicide near the intersection of North Lincoln and West Mill streets.
INCIDENT — At 2:32 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of McClelland Street.
INCIDENT — At 2:52 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1000 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 12:11 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling near the intersection of North Broadway and the Highway 101 off-ramp.
INCIDENT — At 5:53 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of East Evergreen Avenue and North Christina Street.
INCIDENT — At 9:10 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 300 block of West Orange Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:55 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a hit-and-run with an injury in the 200 block of East Main Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a felony warrant near the intersection of North Lincoln Street and West Agnes Avenue.
ARREST — At 9:46 a.m., Juan Gutierrez, 27, was arrested in the 100 block of Civic Center Plaza in Lompoc and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of robbery, misdemeanor domestic violence and fraudulent use of a credit card.
Santa Maria Police received nine reports of fireworks.