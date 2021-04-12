INCIDENT — At 12:52 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of East McElhaney Avenue and North McClelland Street.
INCIDENT — At 5:07 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon in the 400 block of North Benwiley Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 9:10 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of East McCoy Lane and South Broadway.
ARREST — At 4:48 a.m., Sabrina Sanchez, 26, was arrested near the intersection of North Blosser Road and West Main Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of DUI with a 0.08% blood alcohol content, with bodily injury.
ARREST — At 8:18 p.m., Jonathan Hubert, 38, was arrested in the 200 block of North Depot Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.