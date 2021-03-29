INCIDENT — At 12:10 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1300 block of North McClelland Street.
INCIDENT — At 3:50 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a carjacking in the 1000 block of West Morrison Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 2:17 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of A Street and Battles Road.
INCIDENT — At 2:28 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 200 block of North Depot Street.
INCIDENT — At 8:59 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 700 block of East Park Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 10:56 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 600 block of West Cypress Street.
INCIDENT — At 11:27 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 600 block of West Cypress Street.
ARREST — At 7:16 p.m., Julio Huitron, 33, was arrested in the 200 block of North Depot Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm, with great bodily injury.