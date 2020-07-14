Sunday, July 5

Sunday, July 5

  • Updated

INCIDENT — At 2:56 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a man with a gun in the 1700 block of South Depot Street.

INCIDENT — At 3:26 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an arson in the 200 block of East Grant Street.

INCIDENT — At 6:06 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1300 block of South Broadway.

* Santa Maria Police received 57 reports of fireworks.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News