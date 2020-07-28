Sunday, July 19

Sunday, July 19

INCIDENT — A man in his early 20s wandering around the Maribelle Inn in the 400 block of First Street in Solvang let himself into one of the unlocked rooms and was escorted off the property by a hotel representative about 3:45 p.m.

The man was then spotted running from the rear parking lot, where he dropped a set of keys that were turned over to deputies for booking as found property.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

