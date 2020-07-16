Sunday, July 12

INCIDENT — At 9:46 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an attempted murder in the 200 block of North Western Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 1:50 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 200 block of East Donovan Road.
INCIDENT — At 8:24 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a person brandishing a weapon near the Clark Avenue and southbound Highway 101 exit.
ARREST — At 8:59 p.m., Juan Carlos Arizaga Rosas, 37, was arrested in the 200 block of North Western Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder and warrants.
* Santa Maria Police received four reports of fireworks.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
