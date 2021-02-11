INCIDENT — At 1:13 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of counterfeit currency in the 1400 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 12:23 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a weapons violation in the 200 block of West North Avenue, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 1:48 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of ID theft in the 700 block of North Seventh Street, which resulted in a person being contacted and counseled.
INCIDENT — At 8:01 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 700 block of North G Street, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 8:26 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service near the intersection of Bailey and West Olive avenues, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 8:51 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of shots fired/heard in the 800 block of West Apple Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11:46 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run in the 100 block of South F Street.