INCIDENT — At 7:06 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery near the intersection of West Cook and South Depot streets.
INCIDENT — At 11:41 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks near the intersection of East Stanford Road and North Berkeley Way.
ARREST — At 5:20 p.m., Guadalalupe Vasquez, 19, was arrested in the 400 block of North Railroad Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of brandishing a replica firearm and obstruction, and released on $0 bail.
ARREST — At 5:30 p.m., Daisy Ruiz, 18, was arrested in the 400 block of North Railroad Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, non-firearm, and obstruction.