INCIDENT — At 12:08 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 1300 block of Yale Place.
INCIDENT — At 2:06 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 1500 block of South Barbara Street.
INCIDENT — At 5:57 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of West Donovan Road and North Western Avenue.
ARREST — At 1:10 a.m., Nicholas Segura, 56, was arrested in the 2400 block of La Costa Drive and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and threats.
ARREST — At 6:44 a.m., Mathew West, 37, was arrested in the 1400 block of East Church Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 11:50 p.m., Tatiana Valencia, 18, was arrested in the 900 block of West Cook Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 11:58 p.m., Braulio Hernandez, 52, was arrested in the 600 block of West Creston Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.