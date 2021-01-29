INCIDENT — At 12:15 a.m., Lompoc Police executed a warrant in the 800 block of West Walnut Avenue, which resulted in an arrest.
INCIDENT — At 1:08 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a shooting at a dwelling near the intersection of West Laurel Avenue and North O Street.
INCIDENT — At 1:43 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run in the 500 block of West College Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 4:26 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a hit-and-run in the 700 block of North A Street.
INCIDENT — At 10:15 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a prowler/peeping Tom in the 2400 block of Balboa Court.