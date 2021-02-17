INCIDENT — At 10:14 a.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a person with a knife in the 800 block of North H Street.
INCIDENT — At 12:26 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a death investigation in the 200 block of North F Street.
INCIDENT —At 8:24 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a DUI in the 800 block of East Airport Avenue and resulted in an arrest.
ARREST — At 5:20 p.m., Anthony Flippen, 36, was arrested in the 400 block of West Pine Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of witness intimidation and battery.