INCIDENT — At 10:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 2200 block of South Bradley Road.
ARREST — At 1:37 a.m., Javier Lopez, 26, was arrested near the intersection of South Lincoln and West Jones streets and booked into Santa Barbara county Jail on suspicion of domestic violence and obstruction.
ARREST — At 5:50 p.m., Jose Villanueva De La Cruz, 28, was arrested in the 900 block of West Morrison Avenue and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.