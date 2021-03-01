INCIDENT — At 1:16 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 300 block of North Miller Street.
INCIDENT — At 1:20 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard in the 100 block of North Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 1:21 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of shots heard near the intersection of East Boone and South Miller streets.
INCIDENT — At 1:29 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of fireworks in the 900 block of East Armstrong Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 8:53 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of arson in the 1400 block of South Blosser Road.
ARREST — At 2:01 p.m., Mary Adam, 61, was arrested in the 1500 block of Main Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 2:33 p.m., Alberto Castillo, 24, was arrested on a federal warrant in the 800 block of East Tabitha Lane and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of drug trafficking, then turned over to the FBI.