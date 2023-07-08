Sunday Doonesbury

Latest e-Edition
Auto Specials
featured sponsored
- Mileage: 27,402
- Engine: ECOTEC3 5.3L V8
- Trans: Automatic
- Color: SUMMIT WHITE
- Updated
featured sponsored
- Mileage: 17,483
- Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT
- Trans: Automatic
- Color: INDIGO BLUE
- Updated
featured sponsored
- Mileage: 57,818
- Engine: CUMMINS 6.7L I6 TURBODIESEL
- Trans: Automatic
- Color: BRIGHT WHITE CLEARCOAT
- Updated
featured sponsored
- Mileage: 61,931
- Engine: 2.0L I4 DOHC
- Trans: Automatic
- Color: STING GRAY CLEARCOAT
- Updated
featured sponsored
- Mileage: 95,685
- Engine: DURAMAX 6.6L V8 TURBODIESEL
- Trans: Automatic
- Color: SUMMIT WHITE
- Updated
Trending Now
-
UPDATE: Husband named suspect in death of Guadalupe woman whose body was found in San Diego
-
Santa Maria Arby's location, which opened in 1986, is shutting down
-
Woman reported missing from Guadalupe found dead in San Diego; Police suspect foul play
-
Cabrillo High School principal Mark Swanitz reassigned to English teaching position
-
Santa Maria's first Sneaker and Culture Expo draws large crowd