Sunday, Dec. 20

INCIDENT — At 10:40 a.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a fire near the intersection of West Rancho Verde and North Arriba Way.
INCIDENT — At 2:03 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a stalking in the 1400 block of North School Street.
INCIDENT — At 2:46 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 1700 block of South Broadway.
INCIDENT — At 4:53 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an attempted murder in the 1900 block of North Dejoy Street.
INCIDENT — At 6:48 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of a robbery in the 300 block of North Oakley Avenue.
ARREST — At 12:33 a.m., Veronica Ramos, 46, was arrested in the 1700 block of South Capitola Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
ARREST — At 3:55 a.m., Armando Barrigan, 28, was arrested in the 600 block of East Betteravia and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of stalking, vandalism and violating a domestic violence restraining order.
ARREST — At 7:48 p.m., Diego Guzman, 34, was arrested near the intersection of Via Carro and Hacienda Way and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of attempted murder.
ARREST — At 8:02 p.m., George Santiago, 39, was arrested in the 1700 block of South Broadway and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of second-degree robbery.
ARREST — At 11:50 p.m., Marlyn Funes, 32, was arrested in the 1000 block of West Cook Street and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of domestic violence.
Santa Maria Police received two reports of fireworks.
