Sunday Crossword 7/19
Superintendents from the Santa Maria-Bonita, Guadalupe Union, Orcutt Union and Santa Maria Joint-Union school districts said they will wait until next week to make their final decisions regarding the structure of the 2020-21 school year in an attempt to align plans between districts.
With the 2020-21 academic year scheduled to begin in a month, school districts in Santa Maria and surrounding areas continue to finalize potential plans for classes.
At least 14 individuals have been infected and one has died in connection with a COVID-19 outbreak at a housing location for temporary agricultural workers on H-2A visas in Santa Maria, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department has confirmed.
Santa Barbara County must re-close indoor operations of fitness centers, places of worship, offices in non-critical sectors, personal care ser…
A Santa Maria man on Tuesday was sentenced to jail time in San Luis Obispo County after a February encounter in which he met an undercover police officer he believed was a minor he was meeting for sex in February.
A new Enos Ranch retail commercial center may finally take shape at the undeveloped 7.8-acre site at the northwest corner of Betteravia Road and South College Drive.
Santa Maria Police are searching for a man wanted in connection to the death of a Lompoc soldier in an operation underway at a residence on South Thornburg Street on Friday, according to a spokesman.
When seasoned Santa Maria salon owner Bambie Ruiz Padilla was finally able to open the doors of Coiffure Society Salon on June 8, she and co-o…
A Solvang father is suing General Motors Corporation and the driver of a Chevrolet Camaro, accusing them of causing the deaths of his wife and two infant children in a fiery collision on Highway 154 October 2019, according to a lawsuit filed in Santa Barbara County Superior Court.
The following is taken from the Santa Maria Police Department's calls-for-service log and the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office daily arrest log. Those appearing as "arrested" are only suspected of the crime indicated but are presumed innocent.