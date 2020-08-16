Sunday, August 9

INCIDENT — At 12:50 p.m., Santa Maria Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 700 block of West Poplar Street.
ARREST — At 12:17 a.m., Vannessa Marie Allen, 37, was arrested in the area of Lakeview Road and Highway 135 and booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol causing bodily injury and driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content of at least 0.08% causing bodily injury.
Santa Maria Police received three reports of fireworks.
Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213
