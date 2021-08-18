INCIDENT — At 12:52 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 500 block of North M Street.
INCIDENT — At 1:17 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a vehicle collision with a minor injury near the intersection of South I Street and West Hickory Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 4:11 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of an evasion/failure to yield in the 500 block of West College Avenue.
INCIDENT — At 11:08 p.m., Lompoc Police received a report of a warrant service in the 200 block of North H Street that resulted in an arrest.