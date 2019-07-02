The sounds of slams, slaps and suplexes filled a portion of Ryon Park over the weekend as professional wrestling made its return to the Lompoc Flower Festival.
The five-day festival wrapped up Sunday, which also was the second day of pro wrestling shows put on by Planet Lucha. The sports-entertainment performances were held within the tennis courts at Ryon Park and featured several colorfully-costumed combatants who battled in a hybrid of American pro wrestling and Mexican lucha libre.
Planet Lucha held four shows total over the final two days of the 67th annual Flower Festival, which also featured its usual array of live entertainment, food and commercial vendors, and carnival games and rides.
Some of the wrestlers who performed in the ring at Ryon Park also participated in Saturday's Flower Festival parade, which winded down North H Street and along West Ocean Avenue. The performers interacted with attendees along the parade route, including posing for photos with their championship belts.
For more information on the Arroyo Grande-based wrestling promotion, visit https://ccpweinc.com/planet-lucha/.