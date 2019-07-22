Summer 2019 Events at the Santa Ynez Valley Libraries:
Recurring library programs:
Every Mon., 11 a.m., “Preschool Storytime” Bringing your preschooler to storytime will help get them ready to read! Stay for a craft or play session afterward and make a new friend. Buellton Library, 140 W. Highway 246, Buellton; 805-688-3115
Every Tues., 10:30 a.m., “Preschool Storytime” Bringing your preschooler to storytime will help get them ready to read! Stay for a craft or play session afterward and make a new friend. Solvang Library, 1745 Mission Drive, Solvang; 805-688-4214
Every Tues., 5:30-6:30 p.m., “One-on-One Tutoring: E and Audiobooks on your Mobile Device” Drop in for a free 20 minute session with volunteer Bethany C., and start accessing the library’s free online materials. Bring your device (E-reader, tablet, laptop, or smartphone). Buellton Library, 140 W. Highway 246, Buellton; 805-688-3115
Every Wed. 10:30 a.m., “Wiggly Storytime” Short stories, songs, rhymes, and activities for babies, toddlers and preschoolers. Be ready to participate with your child, and spend some time being silly together. Solvang Library, 1745 Mission Drive, Solvang; 805-688-4214
Every Wed. 10:30 a.m., “Wiggly Storytime” Short stories, songs, rhymes, and activities for babies, toddlers and preschoolers. Be ready to participate with your child, and spend some time being silly together. Solvang Library, 1745 Mission Drive, Solvang; 805-688-4214
Every Thurs., 3:30-4:30 p.m., “Reading with Dogs” Our Tail Waggin’ Tutors help young readers practice reading skills by reading aloud to the kindest, least judgmental listeners around. Drop in for a 10-15 minute individual session with a “tutor.” Solvang Library, 1745 Mission Drive, Solvang; 805-688-4214, 1745 Mission Drive, Solvang; 805-688-4214
June 8 through July 31: “It’s Showtime at Your Library!” Summer Reading Programs. For all ages! Sign up, read, win prizes and have fun. Volunteer opportunities available too. K-6th grades: Come in to the library to get a prize packet at 5 books. Keep reading for more prizes at 10, 15, 20 and 25 books. Teens: come pick up a prize every time you read a book, up to 5 books. Adults: fill out a ticket for a chance to win a prize every time you check out a book!
__________________________________________________
Special Library Events:
All events are free to the public. Many programs are funded by the Friends of the Library of SYV and Buellton Friends of the Library. Check library websites for more events at SBPLibrary.org before June 30; and GoletaValleyLibrary.org after June 30.
Tues., July 23: 3:00-5:55 p.m. “Stuffed Animal Sleepover!” Drop off your favorite stuffed animal for a night of fun at the library. When you pick them up the next day, we’ll have photos for you of the animals’ antics! (If you don’t have a stuffed animal, the library can lend you one!) Solvang Library, 1745 Mission Drive, Solvang; 805-688-4214
Wed., July 24: 10:30-11:30 a.m. “Music with Miss Diane” A music participation program for you and your baby/toddler/preschooler. Diane Byington of Solvang Conservatory shares songs, instrument play, rhythm chants and movement in a relaxed, playful setting. Caregiver participation required. Pre-registration guarantees a spot. Solvang Library, 1745 Mission Drive, Solvang; 805-688-4214.
Wed., July 24, 25 & 26, 5:00-6:00 p.m. “Shakespeare ReadAloud: MacBeth” A play-reading group for adults, teens and children 9 and up. Not a performance- everyone participates reading this classic work aloud! (Although you can come just to listen.) All are welcome, please call or email to reserve a spot, and drop into the library to checkout a script before the event. Check with the library to confirm location! Solvang Library, 1745 Mission Drive, Solvang; 805-688-4214
Sat., July 27: 1:00 p.m. “Saturday Movie” Meet your friends for a free matinee on the 4th Saturday of each month. Call us to find out what is showing! Solvang Library, 1745 Mission Drive, Solvang; 805-688-4214
Sat., July 27: 2:00 – 3:00 p.m., “Maker Workshop” Free, for ages 6 and up-check with the library to see what we’re making this month! Buellton Library, 140 W. Highway 246, Buellton; 805-688-3115
Wed., July 31: 10:30 a.m. “Zoo to You” Conservation Ambassadors brings the natural world to us with live animals and relevant storytelling. This free event will be on the lawn outside the library- bring a blanket! Solvang Library, 1745 Mission Drive, Solvang; 805-688-4214