In the early months of 2020, the Associated Press headlines foreshadowing the COVID-19 pandemic made us pause. But like the nascent Ebola scare, the virus seemed far away from northern Santa Barbara County. Our newsroom at the time was busy gearing up for the March primary in a polarizing election year, and covering local stories such as developments in the Kristin Smart case and apartments being considered for Santa Maria’s Town Center West.
As society shut down, journalists were classified as essential workers, meaning while most others were directed to stay home, we were expected to work as a conduit for vital information between local governments and the public, and to tell the story of COVID-19.
We took that role seriously.