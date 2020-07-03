Subway celebrates Exchange with $2 million in prizes

Airmen and families can sip, rip and win at their local Vandenberg Exchange Subway Restaurant to the tune of $2 million.
In honor of the Army & Air Force Exchange Service’s 125 years of serving the military community, Subway will feature peel-and-win game pieces on cups at participating Exchange locations worldwide. Prizes include dream vacations, shopping sprees, gift cards and more.
“What better way to celebrate the Exchange’s anniversary than by giving away great prizes to our deserving service members, retirees and their families?” said Vandenberg Exchange General Manager, Ladda Thomas. “The Exchange is thrilled to partner with Subway for this incredible milestone.”
Prizes include:
- • 10 family vacations, up to $25,000 each
- • 100 Exchange shopping sprees of $10,000 each
- • 100 $1,000 Exchange gift cards
- • 300 $100 Subway gift cards
- • 500 $50 Subway gift cards
- • 170,000 free Subway subs, chips and cookies
The cups will be available at the Vandenberg Exchange Subway Restaurant beginning July 1. No purchase necessary to win. For alternative method of entry and complete rules, visit www.ExchangeSubwayPromos.com after July 1.
Subway, like all of the Exchange’s 1,700 restaurants worldwide, offers better-for-you choices that promote a BE FIT lifestyle to keep the military community ready and resilient.
