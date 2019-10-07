The Lompoc Recreation Division is accepting entries through Friday, Oct. 18, for its annual Lompoc Valley Photography Contest.
The contest will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center, 1120 W. Ocean Ave.
The contest is open to all Lompoc Valley residents age 5 and older, and categories are broken down by age and experience level.
Photo entries are $3 each and can be submitted to the Anderson Recreation Center, 125 W. Walnut Ave.
Community members are urged to take advantage of this opportunity to show off their photography talents.
Ribbons will be awarded for first, second and third place in each category and for best of show.
For more information or to obtain an entry form, visit www.cityoflompoc.com/recreation.