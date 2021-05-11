It was a very good week for the Knights basketball standout.
Vasquez surpassed the 1,000-point mark in his St. Joseph career on Saturday and had a big week shooting the ball and playing his trademark all-around game.
He had nine points and eight assists against San Marcos on May 3, then added 30 points against Garces on May 4. He poured in 11 points against Mission Prep before scoring 17 against Fresno Bullard on Saturday. He averaged 16.8 points last week as the Knights won all four of their games.