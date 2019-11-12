The marathon continues.
After a drawn-out match in the first round of the CIF State playoffs Tuesday night, which followed another lengthy match in the Central Section championship, Righetti's girls volleyball team earned itself another playoff game.
The Warriors fended off a game North Hollywood Oakwood team 3-2 in a SoCal Region Division 4 match at home Tuesday.
The set scores were 25-21, 19-25, 25-19, 23-25 and 15-4.
Righetti is seeded fourth in the SoCal Regional. Oakwood was the 13th seed.
The Warriors advanced to the State playoffs after making it to the CIF Central Section Division 3 championship game, where they lost to Fresno Memorial in a five-set thriller Saturday evening.
Tuesday's match was another thriller. Righetti and Oakwood alternated wins in the first four sets, but the Warriors ruled the finale.
In the fourth, Righetti was down 19-6 but rallied back to tie the score at 23-all. But the Gorillas scored the final two points to take the set.
Righetti will host the fifth-seed in the SoCal region, Vista's Tri-City Christian, Thursday night in the second round of the 16-team regional. Tri-City Christian swept The Webb Schools 3-0 in its first-round match Tuesday night. The Eagles are 30-9 overall. They lost in the championship match of the CIF San Diego Section Division 3 playoffs to earn their state playoff bid.
The winner of Thursday's Righetti-Tri-City Christian match will likely play top-seeded Ojai Nordhoff in the regional quarterfinals. Nordhoff is set to host No. 8 seed Woodland Hills Taft on Thursday in its second-round game.
Northern Hollywood's season ends after the Gorillas won the CIF Southern Section Division 8 title last weekend.
In Tuesday's win for Righetti, junior Kyra Allen had 16 kills, eight digs and four aces in a gritty performance. It appeared Allen injured the forearm on her swing arm midway through the match but powered through it.
Righetti junior Katrina MacKinnon helped power the Righetti offense in the fifth set. She finished with 11 kills and a block. Ava Bradley had five kills and scored the final two points of the night, including the game-ender with a quick spike on a ball just over the net.
Senior Mackenzie Kestler had another huge all-around performance with 16 kills, 15 digs and five aces. Shanyce Valadez, the Warriors' setter, had five kills, 42 assists and four aces. Jahnine Ricafrente pulled up 16 digs and served an ace.
Righetti is now 26-17 on the season. Oakwood finishes the year with a 17-9 record.