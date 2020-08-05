You have permission to edit this article.
State data error skews Santa Barbara County COVID-19 data; county confirms 3 new deaths

  • Updated

A state data tracking error has caused significant underreporting of COVID-19 cases over the past 10 days, calling into question recent virus data from Santa Barbara County and other areas, the county Public Health Department reported Tuesday.

According to county Public Health Director Dr. Henning Ansorg, the error was caused by issues with the electronic filing system used by labs to send data through CalREDIE, the state's data tracking tool.

The data disclaimer comes on the heels of another tracking error announced by the county on Friday, when officials shared that 28 deaths related to the virus had gone undetected over the past few months.

Jason Anderson is the Digital Producer for the Santa Maria Times. He can be reached at 805-739-2213

