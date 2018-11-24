SALEM, Ore.
California winery to alter wine names
A California company accused of putting misleading labels on wines to make it appear they were produced in Oregon's famed pinot noir region says it will change labels after selling the remaining 900,000 bottles.
Joe Wagner of Rutherford, California,-based Copper Cane LLC says the Napa Valley winery will put new labels on two brands of wine made with Oregon grapes.
Wagner tells the Capital Press in a story on Friday that the wines called Elouan and The Willametter Journal will get new labels saying the wines are grown in Oregon and made in California.
If a wine label claims or implies it's from an American Viticultural Area within Oregon, 95 percent of the grapes must be from that appellation of origin.
Oregon wine producers say the state's $5.6 billion wine industry needs to be protected from false claims.
SAN FRANCISCO
Coast Guard investigates boat hitting dock
The Coast Guard is investigating what caused a ferry boat to crash twice into docks at San Francisco's famed Ferry Building, slightly injuring two people aboard.
Coast Guard spokesman Chris Shih says investigators are looking into mechanical issues and other factors that led to Friday's crash. The agency regularly inspects the ferries.
A Golden Gate Ferry spokeswoman says the boat was traveling from Larkspur and carrying 53 passengers when it struck an outer berth before bumping into another dock.
The vessel's hull was damaged when it struck the concrete promenade and knocked a guardrail. The Coast Guard says there were reports of two minor injuries that didn't require treatment beyond first aid.
Witness Tiffany Dennis says the crash set off panic among a crowd of people dining and shopping at the waterfront attraction.
SAN DIEGO
Migrant mom falls trying to climb border fence
Authorities said a migrant woman was injured after trying to climb a fence at the U.S.-Mexico border with her two small children.
Border Patrol agent Tekae Michael says the 26-year-old Guatemalan woman fell near the San Ysidro Port of Entry Friday night and landed on pieces of rebar that pierced one side of her body. Paramedics took her to a hospital for treatment.
The San Diego Union-Tribune reports the children, ages 3 and 5, were not hurt. The woman told agents she was not part of the migrant caravan that traveled from Central America to the Mexican border city of Tijuana.
The rebar is part of ongoing work to replace decades-old fencing. It's not related to the American military's recent mission to fortify the fence in response to the caravan.