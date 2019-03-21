LAKE ELSINORE
City to shut car access to 'super bloom' area
A Southern California city overwhelmed by throngs of visitors seeking out a rare wildflower bloom says it has a parking plan.
Lake Elsinore police chief Michael Lujan said Thursday that weekend visitors will no longer be allowed to park on streets by a popular trail leading through patches of orange poppies.
Rather, they will be sent to parking areas to buy tickets to board a shuttle to Walker Canyon.
The city about a 90-minute drive from Los Angeles was swamped last weekend with about 150,000 people craving to see the super bloom spawned by heavy winter rains.
Officials shut access to the area Sunday as traffic was jammed and people fainted in the heat.
Authorities also asked travelers not to park on the freeway to look at the flowers.
LOS ANGELES
Start of spring looks a lot like winter
The calendar says spring but a winter weather advisory remains in effect for Southern California mountains.
Snow continues to fall in the mountains Thursday and rain showers are falling elsewhere as a surprisingly vigorous system affects the region.
Winter ended Wednesday afternoon but a storm brought scattered deluges that flooded roads in parts of greater Los Angeles and pounded some communities with hail so heavy it resembled snow.
The National Weather Service says the winter weather advisory is in effect for the mountains of San Bernardino and Riverside counties until 8 p.m.
In the Death Valley region, State Route 190 was closed overnight by mudslides.
MERCED
Car kills woman fleeing from traffic stop
Authorities in central California say a woman who was pulled over for a possible DUI was hit and killed by a passing vehicle after she ran away from her car.
The Merced Sun-Star reports a California Highway Patrol officer pulled over the 26-year-old woman on Highway 99 in Merced after noticing her car was unable to stay in its lane.
The CHP says that while the officer could smell an odor of alcohol coming from inside the car.
It says The officer was walking back to his patrol when the woman ran across the road. Then, for unknown reasons, tried to run back to her car and was hit by a passing vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The CHP says the crash remains under investigation.