LOS ANGELES
Judges: Immigration quotas will increase backlog
Immigration judges say a new quota system threatens to increase an already overwhelming backlog of cases in U.S. immigration courts.
The system pushes for judges to close 700 cases a year and calls for them to be evaluated on that quota.
Immigration Judge Ashley Tabaddor said in a March 12 letter to lawmakers that the change would create a perception of government interference in the handling of cases that will lead more immigrants to file appeals.
Tabaddor, who heads the National Association of Immigration Judges, says the move could also flood federal courts with cases.
It can take years to get a decision in the immigration courts, which have more than 800,000 pending cases.
The letter followed testimony last week before a House subcommittee by James McHenry, who oversees the nation's immigration courts.
A message sent to immigration court officials was not immediately returned.
RIVERSIDE
County to slash number of highway call boxes
There's another nail in the coffin for Southern California's highway call boxes in the age of cellphones.
The Press-Enterprise reports the Riverside County Transportation Commission voted Wednesday to remove 36 percent of its remaining call boxes and plan to eliminate the entire system by 2024.
A staff report found call volume continues to significantly decline. Volume peaked at more than 88,000 calls per year in the mid-1990s but totaled just 1,864 last year, amounting to just eight calls per box.
The trend in declining numbers of calls and boxes has been occurring for years.
Officials in neighboring San Bernardino County, for example, recently voted to eliminate 225 roadside call boxes.
COMPTON
1 killed, 1 hurt in plane collision
A small plane ran into another aircraft on a Los Angeles-area runaway in a fiery crash that killed one person and injured another.
Federal Aviation Administration spokesman Ian Gregor says a Cessna with two people aboard landed Wednesday night at Compton/Woodley Airport.
A North American T-28 then landed and ran into the Cessna, which was still on the runway. The Cessna exploded into flames.
The Compton Fire Department says one person was killed and a second person was taken to the hospital in unknown condition.