BELL GARDENS
Police fatally shoot knife-wielding man
Authorities in Southern California say officers fatally shot a man who allegedly attacked his step-father with a knife inside their Bell Gardens home.
Los Angeles County Sheriff Deputy Armando Viera said Thursday Bell Gardens police officers responded to a call Wednesday night about a family disturbance and were interviewing a 24-year-old man when he became agitated.
Viera says he ran further inside the house and attacked his 33-year-old step-father with a knife. He says that's when officers fatally shot him.
He says the 24-year-old was struck at least once in the upper torso and died at the scene. His step-father was taken to a hospital where he was listed in stable condition.
The men were not identified.
REDONDO BEACH
1 killed, 7 injured in 6-car crash
Police say a person killed and seven were hospitalized after a six-vehicle crash in Redondo Beach streets on Thanksgiving Eve.
The Daily Breeze reports the Redondo Beach Police Department said the crash happened Wednesday, when a vehicle traveling west on Torrance Boulevard failed to stopped.
Police say the intersection of Pacific Coast Highway and Torrance Boulevard was closed for several hours.
Information on the conditions of the seven people injured in the crash was not immediately available.
The identity of the person who died was not released.
OAKLAND
Man charged in fire at construction site
Federal authorities in Northern California have arrested and charged a man suspected of starting a blaze at a construction site in Oakland, were several buildings under construction have been recently set on fire.
The San Francisco Chronicle reports Dustin Bellinger was arrested Tuesday in Oakland.
The U.S. Attorney's Office charged the 45-year-old part-time construction worker with one felony count of maliciously damaging or destroying a building by means of fire or an explosive.
Investigators linked Bellinger to an Oct. 23 arson fire that burned itself out inside a construction site. That same morning an intentionally set blaze destroyed a nearby 126-unit building under construction.
Federal prosecutors have not charged Bellinger with that fire or said if he's a suspect.