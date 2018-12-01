MODESTO
2 arrested after remains found in backyard
Two people have been arrested in connection with the death of a man whose remains were found in the backyard of a Modesto home.
Robert Wisswell and Rebecca Garcia were taken into custody at a homeless encampment Friday for investigation of murder and conspiracy to commit murder.
The Modesto Bee reports the remains of 26-year-old Jacob Sutton-Bubeck were found Nov. 24 beneath a shed that had been removed after Wisswell and Garcia moved out of the property.
The young man had been reported missing by his brother in February. His remains were discovered by a resident who was digging in the yard to bury a dead pet.
Stanislaus County Sheriff's Sgt. Tom Letras said tips from other people who lived at the house led detectives to the suspects.
LAS VEGAS
Proposed wind farm on Nevada border rejected
Federal officials have decided to reject an application to build more than 200 wind turbines on public land on the southern Nevada side of the state's border with California.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports that that the Bureau of Land Management found "multiple issues and concerns" with the Crescent Wind Energy Project , including disruption of aviation radar systems and potential impacts of mining claims.
The turbines would cover 750 acres of a 32,500-acre study area west and south of Searchlight, which is 50 miles south of Las Vegas.
Project officials previously said the wind farm would generate up to 500 megawatts of electricity for Nevada and California, enough for up to 125,000 homes, and produce hundreds of construction jobs and dozens of permanent jobs.
LOS ANGELES
Burglar hit homes during funerals
Los Angeles prosecutors say a man has been sentenced to four years in prison for burglarizing the homes of people who were attending funerals.
The district attorney's office says Thursday that Brett Rogers pleaded no contest to two felony counts of first-degree burglary as part of a sentencing agreement.
The 45-year-old was arrested after being recorded on a security camera attempting to burglarize a home in the San Fernando Valley.
Officials say four days earlier, Rogers was seen burglarizing a home in West LA. In both cases, the residents were attending loved ones' funerals.
A restitution hearing is scheduled in January.