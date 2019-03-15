PARADISE
Fire cleanup to resume after weather improves
State officials say debris removal on Northern California hills scarred by a deadly wildfire will resume next week after being suspended for 10 days because of wet, unstable slopes.
CalRecycle spokesman Lance Klug said Friday that at least 240 workers will restart work Monday in Paradise and nearby communities.
Crews had fully cleaned 213 properties as of March 8, when the work was suspend after a series of winter storms drenched the state, increasing the risk of mudslides in-fire scarred hills.
The area was devastated by a November wildfire that killed at least 85 people and destroyed nearly 19,000 buildings.
Some 11,000 properties in Paradise and the nearby communities of Magalia and Concow are scheduled for cleanup and debris removal.
At more than $2 billion, the cleanup is expected to be the costliest in state history.
LOS ANGELES
Ground broken for LAX people mover
It's been talked about for years, and now construction is underway on a people mover to carry travelers in and out of Los Angeles International Airport.
City officials broke ground Thursday on the project which will finally give passengers an alternative to cars, shuttles and buses that now jam the upper and lower ring roads within the central terminal area.
Mayor Eric Garcetti called it historic, saying LAX travelers should have modern, reliable and timely public transportation.
The 2¼-mile system of automated trains will connect passengers to the terminals, external pick-up and drop-off locations and at long last the Los Angeles County Metro light rail system.
Developer LINXS will build and run the system under a 30-year, $4.9 billion contract, the largest ever awarded by the city.