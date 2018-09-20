SAN FRANCISCO
Crews rescue 2 off cliff, 1 from water
San Francisco fire officials say crews rescued a couple from a cliff and a man who was floating in the water below.
San Francisco Fire Department spokesman Lt. Jonathan Baxter says the man rescued from the water Thursday was taken to a hospital in critical condition.
Baxter tells KTVU-TV the two rescued from the cliff were partially in the water and clinging to rocks. They are in stable condition.
He says authorities received a call around 5:20 a.m. from a woman who said they were stuck on a cliff and that one of their friends was injured but didn't know their exact location.
Baxter says the area is a steep cliff and is protected by a barrier that the group had to climb.
He says U.S. Park Police is investigating.
SACRAMENTO
State agency bans bitcoin political donations
California's campaign watchdog arm says political donations can't be made with cryptocurrency such as bitcoin.
The Fair Political Practices Commission voted 3-1 Thursday to ban such donations.
The origin of cryptocurrency may be hard to track and raise questions about transparency.
The Federal Elections Commission allows bitcoin donations to federal candidates.
Multiple other states have grappled with the same issue. South Carolina has similarly banned such contributions while states like Colorado and Montana allow them with restrictions.
LOS ANGELES
2 of 3 homeless men in bat attack die
Los Angeles police say two of three homeless men brutally beaten with a baseball bat last weekend have died.
Police say a suspect approached the men early Sunday as they were sleeping in alcoves or stairwells at two downtown Los Angeles locations.
Police say the attacker bludgeoned the men, then ransacked their pockets and belongings. The victims were hospitalized with severe head injuries.
Officer Drake Madison says Thursday that two of the men have died. He didn't know the condition of the third.
Investigators say the suspect is also believed to be homeless, based on his appearance. Surveillance video showed him rummaging through trash cans in the area.
He's described as being of medium height in his 30s. He wore a blue baseball cap and has a distinctive bow-legged gait.