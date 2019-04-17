SANTA BARBARA
Dad rescued from ocean to be booked
A California father rescued from the ocean will be booked on charges of child endangerment after authorities say he left his 6-year-old daughter alone in their car in a parking lot for hours.
The Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office says deputies responded to report of the girl crying and looking for her father, 39-year-old German Sotelo, at a beachside parking lot in Carpinteria late Tuesday.
Deputies searching for Sotelo from a helicopter spotted him walking along the beach. When Sotelo saw the helicopter, deputies say he jumped into the ocean and swam away.
The U.S. Coast Guard rescued Sotelo more than an hour later. He'll be booked after he is medically cleared from a hospital.
Deputies say the girl was scared but uninjured and was turned over to her mother.
SAN DIEGO
Institute gets $35M to fight global warming
A nonprofit research institute in San Diego will receive more than $35 million to design plants to fight global warming.
The San Diego Union-Tribune reports the grant from the TED Audacious Project will go to the Salk Institute for Biological Studies' Harnessing Plants Initiative, which looks to breed and genetically engineer plants to soak up more carbon dioxide from the air.
Salk plant scientist and initiative head Joanne Chory says plants already store CO2 — a greenhouse gas that climate scientists say contributes to increases in global temperatures — as part of their natural metabolism. Chory says the goal is to increase storage.
Chory says about 25% of the carbon dioxide added to the air by human activity could be removed.
Salk scientist Joseph Noel says prototype plants can be expected in a few years.