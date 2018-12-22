LOS ANGELES
Congolese boy dies after facial surgery
A Congolese boy who traveled to Los Angeles to undergo surgery to remove a large tumor on his face died late Friday after having an adverse reaction to anesthesia.
The Dikembe Mutombo Foundation, which co-sponsored 8-year-old Matadi Sela Petit's travels and medical procedures, announced his death Saturday on social media.
The foundation headed by the former NBA star said that during the delicate surgery on Dec. 16, the boy suffered a rare and unexpected genetic reaction to anesthesia.
In photos and videos posted on Instagram, Mutombo greeted the boy when he arrived at the airport with his father and accompanied him to a medical appointment.
Matadi was born with a cleft lip and a tumor on one side of his cheeks that grew into the size of a balloon.
CHULA VISTA
Man riding electric scooter dies in collision
A man riding an electric scooter has died after being struck by a car in Chula Vista.
Police Lt. Rusty Rea said the driver of the car stayed at the scene and was upset after the accident that happened around 4 a.m. Saturday.
Rea said investigators have not determined who was at fault and no charges are pending. He says the man who rode a Bird electric scooter has not been identified.
Meanwhile, police in San Diego said a woman crashed while riding a Bird electric scooter in the city's Hillcrest neighborhood and suffered a life-threatening head injury.
Officer Robert Heims said the woman flipped and hit her head late Friday. She was taken to the hospital and her injury was considered life-threatening.