LOS ANGELES
City has first electric scooter DUI prosecution
A Los Angeles man has been fined $550 and ordered to pay restitution for riding an electric scooter while intoxicated and knocking over a 64-year-old pedestrian on a sidewalk.
The City Attorney's Office said Thursday the prosecution of 28-year-old Nicholas Kauffroath was the first motorized scooter driving under the influence legal case with a charge in Los Angeles.
The office says in a statement that Kauffroath on Aug. 4 had a blood-alcohol level more than three times the limit while operating a Bird scooter.
The pedestrian was knocked down leaving a theater and suffered a knee abrasion while the rider continued on.
Kauffroath pleaded no contest to operating a motorized scooter under the influence and hit-and-run.
He was placed on 36 months of probation and must complete a DUI program.
LOS ANGELES
Region to see surf, possible rain from cyclone
Swell from Hurricane Rosa off Mexico is expected to increase surf and rip currents along the Southern California coast.
The National Weather Service says surf from 6 to 10 feet (1.8 to 3 meters) is possible on Los Angeles and Ventura County beaches as early as Saturday night or Sunday.
Orange County may see sets up to 8 feet (2.4 meters) while surf could reach 5 feet (1.5 meters) along San Diego County.
Rosa strengthened to category 4 Friday about 1,000 miles (1,609 kilometers) south of San Diego. It's expected to turn north, weaken over several days and make landfall over northern Baja California.
Its moisture is expected to bring rain to southeastern California but low pressure to the northwest could pull moisture as far up as Los Angeles County.