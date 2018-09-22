SACRAMENTO
State jobless rate steady in August
California's unemployment rate remained at 4.2 percent in August.
The state Employment Development Department says Friday the rate has held steady for five months.
The department says California adds 44,800 nonfarm payroll jobs in August, for a total gain of more than 3 million jobs since economic expansion began in February 2010.
LAGUNA BEACH
Mansion sells for 'only' $32.7M
A Southern California seaside mansion recently sold for $32.7 million five years after it was put on the market for $65 million.
The Orange County Register reported Saturday that the 17,000 square-foot house is just one of five homes in a gated community directly above the sand in Laguna Beach, of Los Angeles. A smaller guest house is on the one-acre lot and swimming pool with cabana faces the ocean.
Ronald and Yolanda Loder overcame a lawsuit and neighborhood opposition to build the house in 2010 on the $10.5 million lot.
Abalone Point LLC is listed as the buyer with a post office box as an address. Real estate agent Evan Corkett said the new owner was from out of state. Corkett declined to identify the buyer any further.
SANTA MONICA
Family: Man found dead at pier wasn't homeless
Authorities say a man was found fatally bludgeoned on a Southern California beach the same day two of three homeless men died after being beaten last weekend in downtown Los Angeles.
Santa Monica police initially described the man found dead under the city's pier Thursday as homeless. But family members tell the Los Angeles Times that 39-year-old Steven Ray Cruze Jr. lived with his parents in San Gabriel and sometimes slept outside on a hammock after fishing at night in Santa Monica.
Lt. Saul Rodriguez says Santa Monica detectives are checking with Los Angeles police for links to the Los Angeles beatings.
The LA victims were sleeping when an assailant hit them with a bat Sunday. Two died Thursday.
Investigators believe the assailant is homeless and the motive was robbery.