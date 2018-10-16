MOSCOW
US pilot 'involved' in Ukraine fighter jet crash
A Ukrainian fighter jet crashed during a joint exercise with U.S. and other NATO air forces Tuesday, killing both pilots, Ukraine's military said.
The General Staff of Ukraine's armed forces said the two-seat Su-27UB went down in the Kmelnitskyi region. It said a rescue team found the jet's two pilots dead.
The U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Africa issued a statement saying it was aware of "reports claiming a U.S. casualty." The command said it "can confirm a U.S. service member was involved in this incident," but stopped short of confirming the American's death.
Personnel from nine nations are taking part in the Clear Sky 2018 exercises that started in Ukraine on Oct. 8. They include members of a California Air National Guard unit based in Fresno.
SACRAMENTO
'Swift' antelope escapes from zoo enclosure
Officials are trying to determine how a young antelope named Taylor Swift managed to get out of its enclosure at the Sacramento Zoo.
The bongo calf's escape led officials to briefly close the zoo Sunday.
Zoo spokeswoman Laurel Vincent tells the Sacramento Bee the 1-year-old was with its mother when visitors reported it had gotten out. Visitors were escorted away while the main gate was closed.
Vincent says staff used baffle boards and tables to gently guide the antelope to an off-exhibit holding area less than 15 minutes after it went missing. The zoo veterinarian found the animal had a few scrapes, but was otherwise healthy.
Vincent says the calf was named after the singer because she was "very swiftly on her feet after birth."
ORLANDO, Fla.
Couple plans to visit all Disney parks in a day
A Tennessee couple plans to visit six Disney parks on two U.S. coasts in one day.
Heather and Clark Ensminger on Wednesday plan to visit Disney World's four theme parks in Florida, hop a cross-country plane and end the night at Disney's two California parks.
The couple from Kingsport, Tennessee, will be armed with a spreadsheet showing what time they need to be at each park.
In Florida, they plan to have breakfast at Disney's Hollywood Studios before walking over to Epcot. From there, they will go to the Magic Kingdom and have lunch at Animal Kingdom.
They have a direct flight from Orlando to Los Angeles at 4:30 p.m.
They plan to be at California Adventure by 8 p.m. local time and Disneyland before it closes at midnight.
HEALDSBURG
Reward offered to find thieves of hammer sculpture
The artist who created an 800-pound sculpture of a hammer that was stolen from a Northern California community center is offering a $1,000 reward to nail the thieves.
The Santa Rosa Press Democrat reported Tuesday that Healdsburg artist Doug Unkrey made the offer. He made the 800-pound ball-peen hammer out of mixed metals. It has a long redwood handle and measures 21 feet long and the head is 6 feet tall.
The piece, valued at $15,000, was loaned by the artist about a year ago to the Healdsburg Community Center. It vanished from the lawn sometime Oct. 5 or Oct. 6.
Unkrey says it would have required about eight people or a flatbed trailer with a winch to carry off his work.