LOS ANGELES
150 immigrants arrested by US agents
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement says it has arrested 150 immigrants across Southern California this week in an operation targeting public safety threats.
The agency says approximately 90 percent of those apprehended Sunday through Tuesday have criminal convictions and about 40 percent were previously released by local law enforcement agencies despite federal detainers.
Detainers ask arresting agencies to notify immigration officers prior to releasing people but California laws put some limits on cooperation.
Among those arrested were a man with an attempted murder conviction and a woman with seven driving under the influence convictions.
In a statement, Immigration and Customs Enforcement official Thomas Giles renewed the agency's complaint that California laws put serious repeat offenders back onto the streets instead of transferring them to jails to federal custody.
SANTA CLARA
17 charged in brazen Apple store robberies
California's attorney general says 17 people have been charged in connection to a string of brazen robberies of more than $1 million in electronics from Apple stores throughout the state.
Attorney General Xavier Becerra announced Thursday officials arrested and booked seven suspects in Alameda County and that another one is in custody in Sonoma County. Arrest warrants have been issued for nine other people suspected in the organized thefts.
Becerra says the defendants wore hoodies and entered Apple stores in large groups snatching iPads, iPhones and other merchandise on display and fleeing in seconds. The robberies were carried out in 19 counties.
He says law enforcement agencies throughout California are helping with the ongoing investigation.
PHOENIX
California man arrested in 2001 homicide
Authorities say a California man has been arrested for the 17-year-old murder of an El Mirage man.
Arizona Department of Public Safety officials announced the arrest Thursday of Frank Gallas Mendoza of Fresno.
Investigators say police went to check on Richard Cacero Lucero at his home in December 2001 and found him dead.
His death was ruled a homicide.
DPS director Col. Frank Milstead says advances in DNA testing and other technology in the state crime lab allowed investigators to revisit the case.
Latent fingerprints from the scene of Lucero's killing were entered into an FBI database.
Mendoza's name came up as a match.
Authorities say local police arrested Mendoza at his Fresno home without incident.
He will be transported to Arizona to face murder charges.