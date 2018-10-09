LOS ANGELES
Swimmers, surfers warned of high surf
High surf will pound much of the southern and central California coast all week and beachgoers are warned of dangerous waves and rip currents.
The National Weather Service says a strong southerly swell from Hurricane Sergio could bring waves topping 11 feet to some areas from San Diego to San Luis Obispo.
Swimmers and surfers are urged to stay near lifeguards and never turn their backs on the ocean.
Minor coastal flooding is possible during high tides. Some beach communities have built sand berms to protect neighborhoods from rising waters.
A beach hazards statement — which is just below a more serious high surf warning — will stand until Friday.
BAKERSFIELD
Veteran to be added to Vietnam memorial
A California veteran who died from health complications related to his time in Vietnam will be added to the state's Vietnam Veterans Memorial.
The Bakersfield Californian reports James E. Williams' name is one of the three that will be added to the memorial.
The names will be unveiled in an event scheduled Saturday in Sacramento.
Spec. Williams grew up in Lamont and joined the Army in June 1966.
He died 50 years after his tour of duty in Vietnam from complications believed to be connected to exposure to Agent Orange, a chemical compound.
The Arvin High alumnus was awarded two Purple Hearts and numerous other citations for his service.
Vietnam Veterans of America Sonora chapter President Larry Bramblett says he think there should be a new medal for veterans exposed to Agent Orange.